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Kabul Airport As it Opens Today!
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111 views • August 17, 2021
Video taken inside Kabul Airport as it opens. You can see the panic as people try to get on a flight out. When the US Soldiers leave anyone left in the Airport will be slaughtered by the Taliban.
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