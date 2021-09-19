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What Is More Dangerous? (COVID-19 or the COVID-19 Hospital Protocols?)
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320 views • September 19, 2021
What Is More Dangerous? (COVID-19 or the COVID-19 Hospital Protocols?)
Learn the Truth About COVID-19 and "The Great Reset" Chaos At:
www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com
Learn the Truth About Remdesivir:
https://timetofreeamerica.com/follow-the-money/#scroll-content
Request Your COVID-19 Vaccine Religious Exemption At:
www.JacksonLahmeyer.com
General Flynn's ReAwaken America Tour!!! Momentum Growing!!!
Request Tickets to the ReAwaken America Tour Today At: www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com
General Flynn's ReAwaken America Tour Is Selling Out Fast!!!
Tulsa was 100% Sold Out
Tampa was 100% Sold Out
Anaheim was 100% Sold Out
Grand Rapids Was 100% Sold Out
Colorado Springs Is 100% Sold Out
0 Tickets Remaining for Colorado Springs, CO
2 Tickets Remaining for San Antonio, TX
1,498 December Dallas Tickets Remaining (Ticket Requests Are Flying In Fast!!!)
Request Tickets Today By Visiting: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/
You Can Request Tickets Today By Texting: 918-851-0102
The Health and Freedom Conference Featured Speakers Include / Have Included: General Flynn, Mike Lindell, Charlie Kirk, Chad Prather, Doctor Scott Jensen, Pastor Phil Hotsenpiller, Robert Kennedy Jr., Ian Smith, Roger Stone, Melissa Tate, Dave Scarlett, Doctor Richard Bartlett, Gene Ho, Patrick Byrne, Scott McCay, Anna Khait, Sam Sorbo, Doctor Mark Sherwood, Attorney Thomas Renz, Doctor Stella Emmanuel, Attorney Leigh Dundas, Doctor Jim Meehan, Sheriff Vic Regalado, Joey Gilbert, Doctor Sherri Tenpenny, Doctor Rob Marsh, Leila Centner, Lori Gregory, Charleen Bollinger, Del Bigtree, Kevin Jenkins, Doctor Carrie Madej, Doctor Judy Mikovits, Steve Maxwell, Doctor Eric Nepute, Alfie Oakes, Sidney Powell, Doctor Alan Keyes, Pastor Artur Pawlowski, Mike Provenzano, Doctor Shannon Kroner, Doctor Andy Wakefeld, Pastor Jackson Lahmeyer, Amanda Grace, Doctor Cordie Williams, Pastor Mark Burns, etc.
Learn the Truth About COVID-19 and the Great Reset Today At: www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com
The Fourth Industrial Revolution and genetically modified humans - https://rumble.com/vld6yh-the-fourth-industrial-revolution-and-genetically-modified-humans.html
The 100% Effective & Affordable COVID-19 Treatments & Therapies:
www.VladimirZelenkoMD.com/ - 7,000 COVID-19 Patients (3 Deaths)
www.Sherwood.TV - 9,000 COVID-19 Patients (0 Deaths)
www.MeehanMD.com - 2,700 COVID-19 Patients (0 Deaths)
www.OneCrossHealth.com - 1,500 COVID-19 Patients (0 Deaths)
www.SynergyHealthDPC.com/
www.DrStellaMD.com
www.AmericasFrontLineDoctors.org
www.BudesonideWorks.com
www.MyFreeDoctor.com
Here is the mp4 from our interview with Dr. Ardis. It was incredible and I'm really glad you are getting the message out! I also attached the thumbnail we used and the links to all the sites he talks about in the show... As always, feel free to use whatever you like.
https://www.dropbox.com/s/4m0qto6nbbiwptr/Dr%20Ardis.mp4?dl=0
Dr. Ardis-Which Is More Deadly… Covid or the Hospitals? | Flyover Conservatives
In early 2020 Dr. Ardis lost his Father-in-law because of ill-advised hospital protocols. Since that time, he has been on a mission to help educate the public about the dangers to Americans, in many of our "institutes of health".
All Websites referenced in this video
Get Dr. Ardis’s Reports and Sign Up For Updates ►
http://thedrardisshow.com
Get Pharmaceuticals Such as Ivermectin and HCQ:
► http://myfreedoctor.com
► http://flccc.net
► http://synergyhealthdpc.com
Citations For 4 sStudies Done:
New England Journal of Medicine: A Randomized, Controlled Trial of Ebola Virus Disease Therapeutics
► https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMoa1910993
New England’s Journal of Medicine: Compassionate Use of Remdesivir for Patients with Severe Covid-19
► https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMoa2007016
Case report study of the first five COVID-19 patients treated with remdesivir in France
► https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32619764/
Remdesivir and Acute Renal Failure: A Potential Safety Signal From Disproportionality Analysis of the WHO Safety Database
► https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33340409/
Learn the Truth About COVID-19 and "The Great Reset" Chaos At:
www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com
Learn the Truth About Remdesivir:
https://timetofreeamerica.com/follow-the-money/#scroll-content
Request Your COVID-19 Vaccine Religious Exemption At:
www.JacksonLahmeyer.com
General Flynn's ReAwaken America Tour!!! Momentum Growing!!!
Request Tickets to the ReAwaken America Tour Today At: www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com
General Flynn's ReAwaken America Tour Is Selling Out Fast!!!
Tulsa was 100% Sold Out
Tampa was 100% Sold Out
Anaheim was 100% Sold Out
Grand Rapids Was 100% Sold Out
Colorado Springs Is 100% Sold Out
0 Tickets Remaining for Colorado Springs, CO
2 Tickets Remaining for San Antonio, TX
1,498 December Dallas Tickets Remaining (Ticket Requests Are Flying In Fast!!!)
Request Tickets Today By Visiting: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/
You Can Request Tickets Today By Texting: 918-851-0102
The Health and Freedom Conference Featured Speakers Include / Have Included: General Flynn, Mike Lindell, Charlie Kirk, Chad Prather, Doctor Scott Jensen, Pastor Phil Hotsenpiller, Robert Kennedy Jr., Ian Smith, Roger Stone, Melissa Tate, Dave Scarlett, Doctor Richard Bartlett, Gene Ho, Patrick Byrne, Scott McCay, Anna Khait, Sam Sorbo, Doctor Mark Sherwood, Attorney Thomas Renz, Doctor Stella Emmanuel, Attorney Leigh Dundas, Doctor Jim Meehan, Sheriff Vic Regalado, Joey Gilbert, Doctor Sherri Tenpenny, Doctor Rob Marsh, Leila Centner, Lori Gregory, Charleen Bollinger, Del Bigtree, Kevin Jenkins, Doctor Carrie Madej, Doctor Judy Mikovits, Steve Maxwell, Doctor Eric Nepute, Alfie Oakes, Sidney Powell, Doctor Alan Keyes, Pastor Artur Pawlowski, Mike Provenzano, Doctor Shannon Kroner, Doctor Andy Wakefeld, Pastor Jackson Lahmeyer, Amanda Grace, Doctor Cordie Williams, Pastor Mark Burns, etc.
Learn the Truth About COVID-19 and the Great Reset Today At: www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com
The Fourth Industrial Revolution and genetically modified humans - https://rumble.com/vld6yh-the-fourth-industrial-revolution-and-genetically-modified-humans.html
The 100% Effective & Affordable COVID-19 Treatments & Therapies:
www.VladimirZelenkoMD.com/ - 7,000 COVID-19 Patients (3 Deaths)
www.Sherwood.TV - 9,000 COVID-19 Patients (0 Deaths)
www.MeehanMD.com - 2,700 COVID-19 Patients (0 Deaths)
www.OneCrossHealth.com - 1,500 COVID-19 Patients (0 Deaths)
www.SynergyHealthDPC.com/
www.DrStellaMD.com
www.AmericasFrontLineDoctors.org
www.BudesonideWorks.com
www.MyFreeDoctor.com
Here is the mp4 from our interview with Dr. Ardis. It was incredible and I'm really glad you are getting the message out! I also attached the thumbnail we used and the links to all the sites he talks about in the show... As always, feel free to use whatever you like.
https://www.dropbox.com/s/4m0qto6nbbiwptr/Dr%20Ardis.mp4?dl=0
Dr. Ardis-Which Is More Deadly… Covid or the Hospitals? | Flyover Conservatives
In early 2020 Dr. Ardis lost his Father-in-law because of ill-advised hospital protocols. Since that time, he has been on a mission to help educate the public about the dangers to Americans, in many of our "institutes of health".
All Websites referenced in this video
Get Dr. Ardis’s Reports and Sign Up For Updates ►
http://thedrardisshow.com
Get Pharmaceuticals Such as Ivermectin and HCQ:
► http://myfreedoctor.com
► http://flccc.net
► http://synergyhealthdpc.com
Citations For 4 sStudies Done:
New England Journal of Medicine: A Randomized, Controlled Trial of Ebola Virus Disease Therapeutics
► https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMoa1910993
New England’s Journal of Medicine: Compassionate Use of Remdesivir for Patients with Severe Covid-19
► https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMoa2007016
Case report study of the first five COVID-19 patients treated with remdesivir in France
► https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32619764/
Remdesivir and Acute Renal Failure: A Potential Safety Signal From Disproportionality Analysis of the WHO Safety Database
► https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33340409/
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