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LIGHT OF THE WORLD - A battle for the souls of humanity in a world of darkness
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60 views • May 15, 2022
Alex Jones explains the truth many find hard to accept. He, and those who choose to stand for What's Right, are the light of the world. And together we will defeat the enemy and their New World Order.
Video edited by Cash Daily in addition to edits from Erwin's Real News.
https://battleplan.news
https://freeworldnews.tv/channel/erwins-real-news
https://www.minds.com/cashdaily/
https://knowwhatsright.weebly.com
Video edited by Cash Daily in addition to edits from Erwin's Real News.
https://battleplan.news
https://freeworldnews.tv/channel/erwins-real-news
https://www.minds.com/cashdaily/
https://knowwhatsright.weebly.com
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