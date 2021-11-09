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Jesus is Shaking the Church - Spirit of Prophecy Sermon 11/09/2021
The Prophecy Club
The Prophecy Club
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10 views • November 09, 2021
This is a sermon by Pastor Stan Johnson at The Spirit of Prophecy Church in Plano, Texas. Through God's Prophets He has warned us that a shaking is coming soon. Hard times are at the door and in the coming months things are going to get worse. Are you ready to brace, stand strong and overcome?

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