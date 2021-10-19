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GRACE ASAGRA WITH DR. BRYAN ARDIS - "DEPOPULATION IN PROGRESS: BE PREPARED!"
Truth or Consequences
Truth or Consequences
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199 views • October 19, 2021
Credit to Quantum Nurse Grace Asagra

Guest: Dr. Bryan Ardis - CEO of ArdisLabs.com
TOPIC: Depopulation In Progress. Be Prepared!

Bio:
In early 2020 Dr. Ardis lost his Father-In-Law because of ill-advised hospital protocols. Since that time Dr Ardis has been on a mission to help educate the public about the dangers to Americans in many of our "institutes of health." As the CEO of ARDIS LABS Dr. Ardis hopes to inform and inspire those who struggle with personal health issues, deliver real research, & applicable information that can help free Americans from emotional despair created by symptoms and disease. Dr. Ardis 2 practices have helped thousands of patients from all over the world including from as far away as the Philippines, Taiwan, Australia, Barbados, Italy, Scotland & many more. He sold Ardis Healing Center in October of 2018, and now consults the 3 practitioners who have taken over the practice, which now carries the name North Texas Healing Center. Dr. Ardis co-founded and formulates products for TruLabs LLC.
His podcast "The Dr Ardis Show" can be found on the Dr Ardis Show YouTube page and at www.TheDrArdisShow.com

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https://www.freedombroadcasters.com
Keywords
vaccinesnwodepopulationcovidgreat reset
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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