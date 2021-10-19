GRACE ASAGRA WITH DR. BRYAN ARDIS - "DEPOPULATION IN PROGRESS: BE PREPARED!"

Credit to Quantum Nurse Grace AsagraGuest: Dr. Bryan Ardis - CEO of ArdisLabs.comTOPIC: Depopulation In Progress. Be Prepared!Bio:In early 2020 Dr. Ardis lost his Father-In-Law because of ill-advised hospital protocols. Since that time Dr Ardis has been on a mission to help educate the public about the dangers to Americans in many of our "institutes of health." As the CEO of ARDIS LABS Dr. Ardis hopes to inform and inspire those who struggle with personal health issues, deliver real research, & applicable information that can help free Americans from emotional despair created by symptoms and disease. Dr. Ardis 2 practices have helped thousands of patients from all over the world including from as far away as the Philippines, Taiwan, Australia, Barbados, Italy, Scotland & many more. He sold Ardis Healing Center in October of 2018, and now consults the 3 practitioners who have taken over the practice, which now carries the name North Texas Healing Center. Dr. Ardis co-founded and formulates products for TruLabs LLC.His podcast "The Dr Ardis Show" can be found on the Dr Ardis Show YouTube page and at www.TheDrArdisShow.comInterview Council