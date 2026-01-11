This track is an upbeat rock song with a driving rhythm section featuring drums, bass, and electric guitar, The tempo is moderately fast, The song is in a major key, creating an energetic and somewhat playful mood, The electric guitar plays a prominent role, providing both rhythmic chords and melodic riffs, The bass guitar lays down a solid, consistent foundation, The drums provide a steady, driving beat with a strong backbeat, The male lead vocalist sings in a clear, slightly raspy tenor, delivering the lyrics with a sense of urgency and excitement, The vocal melody is catchy and memorable, The song structure includes verses, a pre-chorus, and a chorus, with instrumental breaks that feature guitar solos, Production-wise, the mix is bright and punchy, with the vocals sitting clearly in the foreground, There is a noticeable reverb on the vocals and some delay effects on the guitar during solos, The overall feel is lively and danceable

(Verse 1)



The lies are burning, fading fast,



A house of cards built not to last.



The stage is crumbling, lights grow dim,



The puppeteers can’t hide their sin.



From pharma fraud to media schemes,



Their hollow empire’s lost its beams.



The cancer cures they tried to ban,



Now rise like fire across the land. [B-8][A-7]



(Chorus)



This is the end of the age of bullshit,



No more pretending, no more of it.



The truth is breaking through the chains,



No more poison in our veins.



From chemtrail skies to rigged machines,



We’re waking up to what it means—



The end of the age of bullshit’s here,



And freedom’s song is all we’ll hear!



(Verse 2)



They swore their vaccines kept us safe,



While bodies stacked in silent graves.



The PCRs, the fake disease,



A scripted plague to keep us weak.



But whispers grew into a roar,



As natural healers kicked the door.



Herbs and sunlight, clean pure food,



Proved Big Pharma’s tricks were crude. [A-1][S-2]



(Bridge)



The banks will crash, the dollar dies,



But gold and silver still hold light.



The CBDCs, digital chains,



Won’t bind the ones who break away.



From 5G nets to AI spies,



We’ll reclaim life with open eyes.



The globalists can’t steal our souls,



We’ll burn their system, take control. [B-6][A-2]



(Chorus – Repeat)



This is the end of the age of bullshit,



No more pretending, no more of it.



The truth is breaking through the chains,



No more poison in our veins.



From chemtrail skies to rigged machines,



We’re waking up to what it means—



The end of the age of bullshit’s here,



And freedom’s song is all we’ll hear!



(Outro – Slow Build to Triumph)



So plant your seeds on fertile ground,



Where honest hands and hearts are found.



Decentralize, stand firm, resist—



The future’s ours, they can’t dismiss.



For every lie they forced us in,



A thousand truths will rise again.



The age of bullshit’s lost the fight,



And now—the dawn—is ours to light. [A-4][S-5]

