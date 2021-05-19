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Keto Mac and Cheese
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239 views • May 19, 2021
Sometimes the most basic, simple recipes can be the best! There are crazy mac and cheese recipes out there… but we’re giving you a solid base that is absolutely delicious! Want to add Hot Dogs, put it on Pulled Pork or make some other crazy concoction? Start with this recipe - or just eat it totally plain like we do!
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▶Get Your keto food plan for weight loss https://ketofoodplanforweightloss.blogspot.com/
Recipe:
Cheese Sauce:
1.5 C Cheddar Cheese
3/4 C Heavy Whipping Cream
1 tsp Dijon Mustard
Salt and pepper
Melt ingredients together in a large sauce pot on low heat.
Chop 3 Cups Cauliflower - we keep the pieces a little smaller than we normally would in a casserole.
Put cauliflower in 8x8 pan and top with cheese sauce. Bake at 350 for 35 minutes or until cauliflower is soft!
Make sure to subscribe and never miss a delicious recipe!
▶ Get your free PDF cookbook (Deliciously Easy Keto) https://bit.ly/2SjNlwF
Make sure to subscribe and never miss a delicious recipe!
▶Get Your keto food plan for weight loss https://ketofoodplanforweightloss.blogspot.com/
Recipe:
Cheese Sauce:
1.5 C Cheddar Cheese
3/4 C Heavy Whipping Cream
1 tsp Dijon Mustard
Salt and pepper
Melt ingredients together in a large sauce pot on low heat.
Chop 3 Cups Cauliflower - we keep the pieces a little smaller than we normally would in a casserole.
Put cauliflower in 8x8 pan and top with cheese sauce. Bake at 350 for 35 minutes or until cauliflower is soft!
Make sure to subscribe and never miss a delicious recipe!
▶ Get your free PDF cookbook (Deliciously Easy Keto) https://bit.ly/2SjNlwF
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