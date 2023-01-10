Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Psychiatry - the religion of peasant control
63 views
channel image
Biblical Solution
Published Yesterday |

This one, produced in 2015, is all the more relevant today, to the video posted just before this one. From the simplest basic forms of mind control all the way to deviously disguised big pharma drug lobotomy plans, this one shows how psychiatry and psychology have always been a sick and twisted part of the huge deception against us.

The openly stated evidence in this one will blow you away!

Keywords
mind controlmk ultramonarchchemical lobotomypsychotic drugsinvega

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket