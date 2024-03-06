Create New Account
Olympia Watch; 3 Initiative's Pass! Parental Rights, Income Tax Ban, Police Pursuits Reinstated!
Three citizen initiatives have passed at the Washington State capital; I-2081 Parental Bill of Rights, I-2111 Ban on Income Tax and I-2113 which reinstates police pursuits. The people have spoken! And finally get a win!


#incometax #policepursuits #parentalrights #parentalbillofrights #i2111 #i2113 #i2081

