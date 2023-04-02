Create New Account
Soul Transference and Memory Fragmentation: A Hypnotic Regression Reveals Project Surrogate
Published a day ago

Source: Haujean Contactee "Soul Transference and Fragmentation memory from White Sands Deep Underground Military base"https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6i79kSe-M_Q

Nathan Ciszek is a Haujean Contactee. In this video he discusses a reoccurring implanted dreamscape with embedded memory fragments of the White Sands Deep Underground Military Base. Furthermore his hypnotic regression session, and his soul transference memory as a participant in Project Surrogate.


To contact Nathan: Haujeancontactee @ voicesoforion.com



FURTHER INFORMATION:


"Moksha from Earth" about the lighttrap: https://bit.ly/3ghTUZU

"Archons rule Earth" about the 7 planetary rulers: https://bit.ly/3D0RDfl

"Dark Side of Jesus" about John, the true Christos: https://bit.ly/3xZLP24


Watch: "Jesus was a Usurper" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett---Jesus-was-a-Usurper,-John-the-Baptist-was-the-True-Christ.-The-Johannite-Tradition.:9


!!! MUST WATCH - Psychic project on "Freedom from Soul-Loosh Harvesting"!!! https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Samsara-and-Rebirth:b

Keywords
deathaliensalienufomind controlmeditationmatrixdmtafterlifearchonsgnosissoul traplooshmachine elvesdumbsreincarnatin traptricksters

