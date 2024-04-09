CTP (S1EAprSpecial1, 20240410) Clive Savacool and Fire/Wildfires BTS/SP Video

S1EAprSpecial1 SHOW NOTES ( listen (Wed Apr 10 2024 and thereafter) at: http://buzzsprout.com/2210487 )...
ChristiTutionalist Politics (S1EAprSpecial1) "Back All 1st Responders, Not Just 'The Blue'"
As a Fire Chief, Clive Savacool (joining the Show today) led the City of South Lake Tahoe and his team of Emergency Responders through a region-wide evacuation due to Wildrire. We discuss that and his "Exposure Tracker" and "LogRx" start-ups and more.
See Buzzsprout podcasts Transcript of Episode for related addl info
Transcript Bonus: No Transcript Bonus this episode!
Episode related pieces...
- No related corresponding TLB piece
- https://podcastguests.com/expert/chiefclive/
- https://www.linkedin.com/in/logrxclivesavacool/
"ChristiTutionalist Politics" podcast (CTP)
- CTP: tinyurl.com/ChristiTutionalist
- CTP long-form description: tinyurl.com/ChristiTutionalistPodcast
- TLB articles: thelibertybeacon.com/?s=Joseph+M+Lenard
- SUBSCRIBE to CTP: tinyurl.com/SubscribeToCTP
- FaithCasters Free Newsletter: tinyurl.com/FaithCasterNewsletterSignup
- Join Faithcaster (Podcaster or Guest): tinyurl.com/FaithCasterConnections
- Broadcast your thoughts w/ buzzsprout: tinyurl.com/BuzzsproutSignup
- CTP Official Coffee: tinyurl.com/BlackOutCoffees (promocode: JOSEL20)
- CTP Official playlist: tinyurl.com/CTPMusicPlaylist
- Transcription Services by: Converter.App
- Joseph M Lenard - linktr.ee/jlenarddetroit (JosephMLenard.us /\ TerrorStrikes.info/interviews)
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.