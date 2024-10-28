Department Of Defense Directive 5240.01-NOW THE END BEGINS-OCT 28 2024

MSNBC reported on the massive, sold-out Donald Trump rally of over 20,000 people at Madison Square Garden last night, and they did so by splicing scenes from the 1939 pro-Nazi rally that was also held at the Garden into their ‘reporting’ yesterday. The BRICS Summit received very little attention from the press, but their call for a New World Order needs to be more closely examined. Finally, what is the truth about Department of Defense directive 5240.01? That’s the question, and that’s the memo. On this episode of the NTEB Prophecy News Podcast, we are officially 8 days away from the November 5th presidential election here in America, and by all accounts, it is fixing to be quite the storm. America as a nation has come off the rails and is in freefall, whether you realize it or not. Paul says to those of us who are saved, you know what time it is, and you know what’s coming next, the only question is, are you ready for it? We have some heavyweight subjects to discuss today, and all of it is connected and related to the global realignment that is currently underway. TO THE FIGHT!!!



