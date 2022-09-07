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41 year old Actress killed by VAXX induced HEART ATTACK (PROBABLE)
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1745 views • September 07, 2022

BJP leader and actor Sonali Phogat passes away at 41 due to suspected heart attack

BJP leader from Haryana and actor Sonali Phogat passed away in Goa at the age of 41. The actor who had joined the BJP in 2019 was on a visit to Goa along with some of her staff members. However last night, the actor suffered a heart attack.

Sonali Phogat had complained of uneasiness to her staff on Monday and was not doing well in terms of her health for a couple of days, after which she was rushed to St Anthony Hospital at Anjuna in North Goa district. Currently, Sonali's post-mortem is being conducted and the police are closely examining the matter.
SOURCE
https://t.me/covidbc/4495

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heart attackvaxxfully vaccinatedsonali phogat
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