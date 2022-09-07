41 year old Actress killed by VAXX induced HEART ATTACK (PROBABLE)

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BJP leader and actor Sonali Phogat passes away at 41 due to suspected heart attack
BJP leader from Haryana and actor Sonali Phogat passed away in Goa at the age of 41. The actor who had joined the BJP in 2019 was on a visit to Goa along with some of her staff members. However last night, the actor suffered a heart attack.
Sonali Phogat had complained of uneasiness to her staff on Monday and
was not doing well in terms of her health for a couple of days, after
which she was rushed to St Anthony Hospital at Anjuna in North Goa
district. Currently, Sonali's post-mortem is being conducted and the
police are closely examining the matter.
SOURCE
https://t.me/covidbc/4495
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