InfoWars - HHS Secretary RFK Jr. Has Pledged To Investigate & Stop Black Budget Geoengineering Linked To Deadly New Weather Patterns & Extreme Toxin Dumping For Ecological Collapse - 3-32-2025

GeoEngineering Watch Founder & Head Dane Wigington Is Currently Advising Robert F. Kennedy Jr. On How He Can Work With 31 States Who Are Currently Passing Legislation To Outlaw The Secretive Mad Scientist Projects. Wigington Went On To Add That Kennedy Is Working On Plans For Whistleblower Protection For Black Budget Project Whistleblowers To Safely Come Forward. The GeoEngineering Watch Founder Went On To Warn That Only Nuclear War Poses A Greater Danger To All Living Things On Earth Than Geoengineering.

The Alex Jones SUPER SALE Is Now Live! 15% off T-shirts, up to 40% off our supplement line, 20% off hoodies AND MORE! SHOP NOW HERE!

The Alex Jones VIP Club Is NOW LIVE! Save 10%-40% off everything at The Alex Jones Store while getting $40.00 FREE store credit every month! Learn more HERE!

Introducing Atomic Defense! Save 50% with monthly deliveries RIGHT NOW! Supercharge your immune system & revitalize your health like never before with every dose!

https://thealexjonesstore.com/

https://thealexjonesstore.com/collections/best-sellers

https://af.uppromote.com/AJstore/register

https://thealexjonesstore.com/products/alex-jones-vip-club-copy

https://thealexjonesstore.com/products/atomic-defense



