TruNews - 8/17/21*

Aug 17, 2021"CORNYN DISCLOSES U.S. TROOPS IN TAIWAN...CHINA THREATENS IMMEDIATE WAR"Coutesy of TruNewsToday on TruNews, Rick Wiles responds to Mike Lindell’s accusations of TruNews being funded by Media Matters, and is serving as an agent of Antifa.The team also discusses the exposure to China by Senator Cornyn saying that the US has 30,000 troops in Taiwan. We will see this island nation turn into another Afghanistan. Edward, Lauren and Doc discuss the latest on vaccine tyranny.In the final segment, Lauren welcomes Mariah Barton, who discusses her deliverance and transformation in the LGBT lifestyle.Rick Wiles, Edward Szall, Lauren Witzke, Raymond Burkhart, Kerry Kinsey. Airdate (8/17/21)🔥THERE IS AN ALTERNATIVE TO WINDOWS AND IT’S CALLED LINUX🔥🔥IF YOU ARE USING WINDOWS 10 ON YOUR COMPUTER YOU ARE HELPING BILL GATES (SATAN) DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.🔥SWITCH TO LINUX NOW.🔥ALL VIDEO EDITING IS DONE WITH A LINUX COMPUTER WITHOUT ANY HELP OR ASSISTANCE FROM MICROSOFT OR MICROSOFT SOFTWARE.🔥🔥IF YOU ARE USING MICROSOFT PRODUCTS YOU ARE HELPING BILL GATES (SATAN) DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.🔥BOYCOTT BILL GATES🔥🔥BOYCOTT MICROSOFT🔥🔥BOYCOTT WINDOWS 10, 11 ETC🔥🔥I RECOMMEND LINUXMINT AS AN ALTERNATIVE TO WINDOWS🔥🔥SUPPORT LINUXMINT🔥TruNews is not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgeneTelegram: https://t.me/thedeadgenetoday*mirror