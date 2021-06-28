WE ARE AT WAR - THIS IS NOT A DRILL

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1085 views • June 28, 2021
TheCrowhouse



“The real hopeless victims of mental illness are to be found among those who appear to be most normal. Many of them are normal because they are so well adjusted to our mode of existence, because their human voice has been silenced so early in their lives, that they do not even struggle or suffer or develop symptoms as the neurotic does. They are normal not in what may be called the absolute sense of the word; they are normal only in relation to a profoundly abnormal society. Their perfect adjustment to that abnormal society is a measure of their mental sickness. These millions of abnormally normal people, living without fuss in a society to which, if they were fully human beings, they ought not to be adjusted.” - Aldous Huxley

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https://thecrowhouse.community/

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Experts call for lockdown in Sydney amid rising coronavirus cases
https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/australia/experts-call-for-lockdown-in-sydney-amid-rising-coronavirus-cases/vi-AALptvK?ocid=msedgntp

UK 17,000 hospitality and retail firms may go under due to lockdown delay
https://www.msn.com/en-au/money/other/17-000-hospitality-and-retail-firms-may-go-under-due-to-lockdown-delay/ar-AALrwBk?ocid=msedgntp

Sydney plunged into Covid lockdown after 22 cases recorded
https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/australia/nsw-covid-update-central-and-eastern-sydney-plunged-into-covid-lockdown-after-22-cases-recorded/ar-AALpUx4?ocid=msedgntp

AMA president calls for entire Greater Sydney lockdown
https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/sydney/ama-president-calls-for-entire-greater-sydney-lockdown/ar-AALpPrN?ocid=msedgntp

Purpose-built quarantine facilities proposed in Queensland and Western Australia
https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/australia/purpose-built-quarantine-facilities-proposed-in-queensland-and-western-australia/ar-AALpJil?ocid=msedgntp

Doctors in US Refusing to see unvaccination Patients
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=07JqzD14rCo

NT mine in lockdown, hundreds of FIFO workers told to isolate
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2021-06-26/nt-covid-19-case/100246406

Covid patients more likely to get Bell's Palsy than vaccine recipients
https://www.msn.com/en-au/health/medical/covid-patients-more-likely-to-get-bell-s-palsy-than-vaccine-recipients/ar-AALoFIA?ocid=msedgntp

Vaccination the 'only way' to avoid further COVID-19 lockdowns
https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/other/vaccination-the-only-way-to-avoid-further-covid-19-lockdowns/ar-AALq32C?ocid=msedgntp

The invisible enemy: Cyber terrorists wreaking havoc and costing billions
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yfr0BVCMAZA

15,472 DEAD 1.5 Million Injured Reported in EU's Database for COVID-19 Shots
https://vaccineimpact.com/2021/15472-dead-1-5-million-injured-50-serious-reported-in-european-unions-database-of-adverse-drug-reactions-for-covid-19-shots/

Graphene Oxide ~ The Mechanism For Connection To 5G Grid 🥀 Magnetofection
https://odysee.com/@TimelessTruths:3/Graphene-Oxide-The-Mechanism-For-Connection-To-5G-Grid:9

Tiptoe to Tyranny Movie:
https://tiptoemovie.com/

Vaccine Choice Canada
This resource page contains hundreds of research and reference links: https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/links/general-links/

Commonwealth of Australia States Assembly
https://commonwealthofaustraliastatesassembly.com/

Masked Science Resource
https://onedrive.live.com/?authkey=%21AB1920WTtIvvMZw&;id=EBBEF72854739E09%2156709&cid=EBBEF72854739E09

Requiring the use of COVIDSafe
https://www.fwc.gov.au/general-protections-benchbook/workplace-rights-protections/requiring-the-use-covidsafe

ONE GREAT WORK NETWORK
https://onegreatworknetwork.com/

Affadavit of Status (pdf)
https://www.thecrowhouse.com/Documents/anon%20Affidavit%20of%20Status.pdf

Notice of Estoppel (42 Questions)
https://thecrowhouse.com/Documents/Estoppel%20Notice.pdf

Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn - 200 Years Together pdf:
https://anonfiles.com/nfL394U3o6/twohun
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