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Ann Bressington, a Former Member of the Western Australian Legislative Council
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30 views • December 03, 2021
Ann Bressington, a Former Member of the Western Australian Legislative Council tried to warn people about UN Agenda 21. Now watching this in the year 2021, does she still sound like a "conspiracy theorist"? Pay attention to the primary objective of this agenda. We are in the endgame.
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