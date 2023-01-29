⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation - 1400, January 29, 2023

⚡️Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(29 January 2023)

Part I

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

◻️In Kupyansk direction, assualt and army aviation and artillery inflicted a fire damage on manpower and hardware of 14th and 92nd mechanised brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) close to Sinkovka, Tabayevka (Kharkov region), and Novoselovskoye (Lugansk People's Republic).





💥Actions of four sabotage and reconnaissance groups of the AFU have been foiled close to Liman Perviy, Olshana, and Krakhmalnoye (Kharkov region). Up to 50 Ukrainian servicemen, an armoured personnel carrier, and an Akatsiya self-propelled howitzer have been destroyed in this area during the day.





◻️In Krasny Liman direction, Operational-Tactical and Army aviation and Artillery of the 'Tsentr' Group of Forces inflicted a fire damage on accumulations of manpower of the 92nd Mechanised, 25th Airborne, 80th and 95th Airborne Assault Brigades of the AFU and the 27th National Guard Brigade near Stelmakhovka, Chervona Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic) and Yampolovka, Torskoye, and Serebryanka (Donetsk People's Republic).





💥The enemy's losses in this direction amounted to 110 Ukrainian servicemen, an infantry fighting vehicle, four armoured combat vehicles, a Nona-S self-propelled gun, and a Grad MLRS.





◻️In Donetsk direction, as the offensive continued, units of the 'Yug' Group of Forces took more advantageous positions and hit the enemy close to Kurakhovo and Antonovka (Donetsk People's Republic).





💥An ammunition depot of the 81st Air Mobilisation Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces has been destroyed near the city of Kramatorsk (Donetsk People's Republic). The enemy losses in this direction amounted to up to 90 Ukrainian military, an infantry fighting vehicle, two armoured combat vehicles, 14 motor vehicles, two Akatsiya self-propelled howitzers, two D-20 and D-30 howitzers, and two Olkha and Smerch multiple rocket launchers.





💥Moreover, two US-made M777 artillery systems, two US-made Paladin self-propelled artillery systems, and one US-made AN/TPQ-50 counter-battery radar have been eliminated.





◻️In South Donestk and Zaporozhye directions, the 'Vostok' Group of Forces continued its offensive and defeated the enemy near Ugledar, Prechistovka, and Shevchenko (Donetsk People's Republic) and Dorozhnyanka (Zaporozhye region).





💥Two artillery ammunition depots of the 68th Jager and 72nd Mechanised Brigades of the AFU have been neutralised in the areas of Prechistovka and Ugledar (Donetsk People's Republic). The losses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in these areas amounted to up to 100 military personnel killed and wounded, one tank, two armoured combat vehicles, three pickup trucks, two vehicles, and two Akatsiya self-propelled howitzers over the past day.





◻️In Kherson direction, two US-made AN/TPQ-36 and AN/TPQ-48 counter-battery radar stations, as well as a dump of AFU artillery ammunition, were obliterated near Kherson city and Novoaleksandrovka village (Kherson region).

Part II

💥Operational-Tactical Aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have neutralised 103 AFU artillery units at their firing positions, enemy's manpower and hardware in 143 areas during the day.





💥Russian air defence forces have shot down four Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles in the areas of Yakovlevka (Donetsk People's Republic), Zhytlovka and Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic).





💥Sixteen HIMARS, Olkha and Uragan MLRS rounds have also been intercepted near Maryinka, Gorlovka, Zlatoustovka, and Ilovaysk (Donetsk People's Republic), and Chaplinka (Kherson region). In addition, a US-made HARM anti-radar missile was shot down near the village of Novy Svet (Donetsk People's Republic).





📊 In total, 381 airplanes and 204 helicopters, 2,980 unmanned aerial vehicles, 402 anti-aircraft missile systems, 7,670 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 995 combat vehicles equipped with multiple launch rocket systems, 3,956 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 8,218 units of special military hardware have been destroyed during the special military operation.



