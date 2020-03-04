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Tommy Robinson: ARRESTED For Confronting Paedophile Who Molested His 8 Year Old Daughter
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45 views • March 04, 2020
Mar 2, 2020
This is where we are at, guys. #TommyRobinson ARRESTED for confronting a paedophile who molested his 8 year old daughter at a swimming pool at Center Parcs. The perpetrator was not arrested. The police are complicit in letting these scumbags sexually molest our daughters.
Source: https://www.tr.news/centre-parcs-child-molesting-nonce-has-tommy-arrested/
This is where we are at, guys. #TommyRobinson ARRESTED for confronting a paedophile who molested his 8 year old daughter at a swimming pool at Center Parcs. The perpetrator was not arrested. The police are complicit in letting these scumbags sexually molest our daughters.
Source: https://www.tr.news/centre-parcs-child-molesting-nonce-has-tommy-arrested/
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