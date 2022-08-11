White Victims of Multiculturalism - 0621 - Kathleen Lundy - Hardy is sentenced to death

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Hardy kidnapped his ex-girlfriend’s daughter and stepfather at gunpoint. He forced them to drive to a different home in order to locate his ex-girlfriend. Once at the home, he forced his ex-girlfriend into the car at gunpoint, but before he could get in, the stepfather drove away. Hardy then walked up to Kathleen, who was leaving her house, and demanded her car keys. Before she could reply, he shot her and took her keys, before driving away in her car.