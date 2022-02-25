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CNN has "Impolite Virus"
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10 views • February 25, 2022
"Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov criticizes CNN journalist contaminated with "impolite virus" for refusing to let Chinese media speak in a live press conference on Russia-Ukraine tensions on Friday. Lavrov said, "If you are in Ukraine and they somehow ruined your good manners, we have nothing to do with that." - CGTN
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