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Exercising with the Plasma Machine
Exercising with the Plasma Machine
Cahlen
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Premieres 06/28/26, 08:22 PM

When using the Plasma Machine for five minutes between each set of exercises to total failure, I was able to do 60% more reps on the fourth set than I did in the first.


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