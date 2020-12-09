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Ask Seek and Knock - The Restoration of Israel - Watchers Prophecy Spotlight
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24 views • December 09, 2020
Yehovah is Preparing a People and a Nation for the Things to Come.

(Matthew 15:24-28 [TS2009])
[24] And He answering, said, “I was not sent except to the lost sheep of the house of Yisra’ĕl.”
[25] But she came and was bowing to Him, saying, “Master, help me!”
[26] And He answering, said, “It is not good to take the children’s bread and throw it to the little dogs.”
[27] But she said, “Yes Master, for even the little dogs eat the crumbs which fall from their masters’ table.”
[28] And יהושע answering, said to her, “O woman, your belief is great! Let it be to you as you desire.” And her daughter was healed from that hour.

The Woman in Question was considered a Gentile, a Canaanite woman, in fact, an outcast. Her faith was great and in an instant because of her faith was grafted in to the House of Israel. The lost sheep of Israel are not only the lost 10 tribes of Israel who were sifted among the Nations, but the indeed also the Gentiles who Keep His Commands, and to them, His Commands are Not a burden.

(I John 5:3 [ESV2011]) For this is the love of God, that we keep his commandments. And his commandments are not burdensome.

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