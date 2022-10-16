Stand Up To Woke - Amy Gallagher (Go Fund Me)

Amy Gallagher aims to set a legal precedent which opposes the anti-White / anti-Christian agenda. She's appealing for funds to help defend against hypocritical CRT propaganda and Woke policies that are used to harass white people in society.
