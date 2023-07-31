Click "more" For Additional Berkey Guides ↓↓
Berkey Water Filter Primer Pump Demonstration (Updated 2023). In this video, Jeff who is a 15+ year Authorized Berkey Dealer, covers how to know the proper way to prime your black Berkey filters with the primer pump. Jeff shows you exactly how to use it properly in the event you don't have water pressure such as camping and any emergency situation. If your family would like to try the Berkey water filter primer and find it easier than using the priming button then watch this video to learn more. Hopefully this demonstration helps you with your water filter priming!
