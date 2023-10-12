Create New Account
Secretary of State Confirms 25 American Citizens Were Murdered By Hamas
GalacticStorm
Published 16 hours ago

Secretary of State Confirms 25 American Citizens Were Murdered By Hamas:

Antony Blinken: "among those we now know that at least 25 American citizens were killed."


https://rumble.com/v3os83j-secretary-of-state-confirms-25-american-citizens-were-murdered-by-hamas.html

gazaisrealretaliationblinkendeclaration of warhamas attacknetanyuamericans killed

