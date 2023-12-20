Create New Account
Higher than the Highwire, a quick clip review
A quick clip review of the Highwire with Del Bigtree and the episode with Tess Lawrie Exposes the WHO. This quick clip is a MUST WATCH if you really want to know who has rights and who does not.

Here's the Highwire episode on Brighteon:

https://www.brighteon.com/31cd0575-8101-4456-957e-a852cc5653b0

rightshumandelbigtreethehighwire

