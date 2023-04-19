Create New Account
People have to understand this unrestricted warfare. Miles Guo has long suggested there's a way to win this war against CCP without firing a shot.
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
人们必须理解这场超限战。郭文贵先生早就提出，我们可以在不开一枪的情况下赢得这场针对中国共产党的战争。

#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang #weaponization #takedowntheccp #scottmckay #mosenglish


