https://gettr.com/post/p2eqiooc98a
People have to understand this unrestricted warfare. Miles Guo has long suggested there's a way to win this war against CCP without firing a shot.
人们必须理解这场超限战。郭文贵先生早就提出，我们可以在不开一枪的情况下赢得这场针对中国共产党的战争。
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang #weaponization #takedowntheccp #scottmckay #mosenglish
