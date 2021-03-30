EP 2391-6PM BREAKING: CORRUPT SUPREME COURT PROTECTS HILLARY CLINTON FROM TESTIFYING UNDER OATH

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The Supreme Court on Monday denied a bid by conservative watchdog group Judicial Watch to uphold a court ruling requiring Hillary Clinton to testify under oath about her private email system. The Supreme Court’s denial was unsigned and issued without comment. In January Judicial Watch filed a petition for writ of certiorari (“cert petition”) with the U.S. Supreme Court asking it to uphold a court ruling requiring Hillary Clinton to testify under oath about her private email system.
Special Guest: Marc Morano, the award-winning producer, writer and host of Climate Hustle — a film released in 2016 to hundreds of U.S. theatres — and Climate Hustle 2 in 2020 — is one of the highest profile voices of climate realism in the world today. He currently serves as executive editor and chief correspondent for CFACT’s award-winning ClimateDepot.com, a news and information service he founded in 2009. Morano is the author of the 2021 book, Green Fraud: Why the Green New Deal Is Even Worse than You Think. Twitter: @climatedepot
https://www.climatedepot.com /https://www.amazon.com/Green-Fraud-Deal-Worse-Think/dp/1684510856
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