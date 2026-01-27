BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
2026: 4 Sabbaths In A Row Of Fleeing On Sabbath In Winter. Invasion, Airstrikes, & Captives Of War
SavingHealthMinistries
SavingHealthMinistries
48 followers
Follow
21 views • 2 days ago

All 4 Sabbaths of January 2026 had prophetic events which led to fleeing on the Sabbath day in winter. An invasion of Venezuela, Airstrikes in Syria, Nicholas Maduro taken captive on Sabbath are prophetic of the coming Dark day in America.


Jan 3 - Maduro Airstrike


Jan 10 - Iran Death Decree & Airstrike on Syria


Jan 17 - Death of Terrorist Leader, Targeted Airstrike on Syria


Jan 24 - Trump Armada circles Iran and Khamenei flees to bunker


Matthew 24:20 But pray ye that your flight be not in the winter, neither on the sabbath day:


2025: Year of TERROR. Dark Day, Jan 6, & 9/11 Waymarks Of Prophecy. Judgment Of The Living And SDAs https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fygHBtGVYLM


2026: Year Of Judgment On Kings & Pastors. Maduro Captured By US, Faces Charges of Drug-Trafficking https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wp1OvsDDscI


Iran Death Penalty 4 Enemies Of God. Airstrikes On 2 Sabbaths. Russia Hypersonic Missile Hits Kyiv

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DKhqWn7VxEw


The Fourth Angel's Message: Prophesying More Than The Sunday Law

https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLlo6nE3v7Hm2axuyJPZoNv-0Uc1xh_-4T&si=9j5MY7BuvTy7ohA-


Khamenei Flees to Tehran Bunker Amid U.S. Strike Fears. Iran braces for potential U.S. military action, with reports indicating Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has relocated to a fortified underground bunker in Tehran following security warnings.


Khamenei Goes Underground As U.S. Warships Advance and Iran Warns Of All-Out War. Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has reportedly moved into a fortified underground bunker in Tehran as U.S.–Iran tensions surge to their most dangerous point in years. The move comes as U.S. warships, including the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln, head toward the Middle East and additional air defences are repositioned. Britain has also deployed fighter jets to the region. Iran has issued stark warnings, saying any attack would trigger an “all-out war.” The standoff unfolds amid nationwide unrest inside Iran, a deadly crackdown on protests, and mounting international scrutiny, pushing the region to the edge.


#Sabbath

#Winter

#2026

#Fleeing

#Iran

#Venezuela

#Maduro

#Khamenei

#Airstrike

#SyriaAirstrike


Our Facebook account: https://www.facebook.com/mrdhouse love


Our Bitchute account: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/YP8XmO62B19o


Our Brighteon account: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/savinghealthministries


Our Twitter account: https://twitter.com/Biblestudent144


Our Odysee: https://odysee.com/@SavingHealthMinistries:d?r=3mus55bhvL8PRyPeQurQN6H5erwfhTez


Zelle: 757-955-6871


PayPal: https://www.paypal.me/savinghealth


Venmo:

https://venmo.com/code?user_id=3320729714032640287&created=1769110716


Cash App: $Mrdhouse


Email: [email protected]

www.savinghealthministries.com

David House

