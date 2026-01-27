2026: 4 Sabbaths In A Row Of Fleeing On Sabbath In Winter. Invasion, Airstrikes, & Captives Of War

All 4 Sabbaths of January 2026 had prophetic events which led to fleeing on the Sabbath day in winter. An invasion of Venezuela, Airstrikes in Syria, Nicholas Maduro taken captive on Sabbath are prophetic of the coming Dark day in America.





Jan 3 - Maduro Airstrike





Jan 10 - Iran Death Decree & Airstrike on Syria





Jan 17 - Death of Terrorist Leader, Targeted Airstrike on Syria





Jan 24 - Trump Armada circles Iran and Khamenei flees to bunker





Matthew 24:20 But pray ye that your flight be not in the winter, neither on the sabbath day:





2025: Year of TERROR. Dark Day, Jan 6, & 9/11 Waymarks Of Prophecy. Judgment Of The Living And SDAs https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fygHBtGVYLM





2026: Year Of Judgment On Kings & Pastors. Maduro Captured By US, Faces Charges of Drug-Trafficking https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wp1OvsDDscI





Iran Death Penalty 4 Enemies Of God. Airstrikes On 2 Sabbaths. Russia Hypersonic Missile Hits Kyiv

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DKhqWn7VxEw





The Fourth Angel's Message: Prophesying More Than The Sunday Law

https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLlo6nE3v7Hm2axuyJPZoNv-0Uc1xh_-4T&si=9j5MY7BuvTy7ohA-





Khamenei Flees to Tehran Bunker Amid U.S. Strike Fears. Iran braces for potential U.S. military action, with reports indicating Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has relocated to a fortified underground bunker in Tehran following security warnings.





Khamenei Goes Underground As U.S. Warships Advance and Iran Warns Of All-Out War. Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has reportedly moved into a fortified underground bunker in Tehran as U.S.–Iran tensions surge to their most dangerous point in years. The move comes as U.S. warships, including the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln, head toward the Middle East and additional air defences are repositioned. Britain has also deployed fighter jets to the region. Iran has issued stark warnings, saying any attack would trigger an “all-out war.” The standoff unfolds amid nationwide unrest inside Iran, a deadly crackdown on protests, and mounting international scrutiny, pushing the region to the edge.





#Sabbath

#Winter

#2026

#Fleeing

#Iran

#Venezuela

#Maduro

#Khamenei

#Airstrike

#SyriaAirstrike





Our Facebook account: https://www.facebook.com/mrdhouse love





Our Bitchute account: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/YP8XmO62B19o





Our Brighteon account: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/savinghealthministries





Our Twitter account: https://twitter.com/Biblestudent144





Our Odysee: https://odysee.com/@SavingHealthMinistries:d?r=3mus55bhvL8PRyPeQurQN6H5erwfhTez





Zelle: 757-955-6871





PayPal: https://www.paypal.me/savinghealth





Venmo:

https://venmo.com/code?user_id=3320729714032640287&created=1769110716





Cash App: $Mrdhouse





Email: [email protected]

www.savinghealthministries.com

David House