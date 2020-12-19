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FOOD, INC. (2008) Documentary
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123 views • December 19, 2020
Food, Inc. lifts the veil on our nation’s food industry, exposing how our nation’s food supply is now controlled by a handful of corporations that often put profit ahead of consumer health, the livelihood of the American farmer, the safety of workers and our own environment. Food, Inc. reveals surprising – and often shocking truths – about what we eat, how it’s produced and who we have become as a nation.
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