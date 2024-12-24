BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Olivet Discourse Bible Study 11: The First Seal Was Opened in March 2020
Non-Toxic Home
Non-Toxic Home
37 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
76 views • 4 months ago

Links below, as always!


Not your thing? Scroll on, and we’ll see ya on the next upload!


How long have you invested in studying this topic in the Textus Receptus Greek? You might want to do so before declaring someone else to be incorrect in their assessment of scripture. Bots, trolls, and sock-puppet accounts are going to do their thing no matter what. :)


In this discussion….

- Revelation 6:1

- The second part of the first seal/ the termination of the first seal rider’s work (3 PROOFS)

- Possibilities for that second event.

- Fleeing hirelings!


Note that this was recorded before all of the drone news, which I find interesting as it seems that different people are seeing different things. When there is a fake something-or-another in the sky/ air (see previous discussions), the auditory messages and visions can easily be tailored based on an individual’s religious beliefs. Hindus may see/ hear Kalki, Buddhists Maitreya, New Age Jesus worshipers “Jesus,” alien fans will see/ hear aliens, etc.


And all will receive instructions for what to do next- unite under one everything.


When the first seal rider finishes his work, it seems likely that this will be the completion of the beast/ NWO system.


Neuro-Linguistic Programming: https://non-toxic-home.org/f/neuro-linguistic-programming-is-being-used-against-us


My Books: https://non-toxic-home.org/books


The Non-Toxic Diet: https://non-toxic-home.org/f/the-non-toxic-diet


We Are Indeed in the Beginning of Sorrows: https://rumble.com/v4pylhr-we-are-indeed-in-the-beginning-of-sorrows-why-im-100-certain-now.html


The Truth about the Bird Flu: https://nontoxichome.substack.com/p/the-truth-about-bird-flu-from-a-backyard


Microwave Sickness: https://non-toxic-home.org/f/microwave-sickness-the-silent-epidemic


My Study Tools and How I Study: https://non-toxic-home.org/f/the-best-bible-study-tools-for-the-original-meaning


Olivet Discourse Playlist: https://odysee.com/$/playlist/9e92a6943b07a77227c1af0ccbd7d8bcc3ea0e7f


OR on Rumble! https://rumble.com/playlists/WAw-UhUSj8k


Search and browse ALL of our videos here: https://odysee.com/@nontoxichome:1


How You Can Support Our Work: https://non-toxic-home.org/support-us


Connect with each other (unmonitored groups):


Non-Toxic Home: https://mewe.com/group/5d0820b70dfa5252e664ce69


EI, MCS, MCAS, etc.: https://mewe.com/group/5e1b15e1edb47a7b5f4c0bdc


Latex allergy/ Food allergy: https://mewe.com/group/5e1b16dcdb68d84bc8223629


Connect with US via our newsletter and website!


Products we recommend: https://non-toxic-home.org/shop


This video is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, prevent, mitigate, or otherwise address any symptom or diagnosis. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. Always consult your physician about everything, every time, everywhere. Consider this video satire if you will.


Full disclaimer and terms of service: https://non-toxic-home.org/tos%2F-disclaimer



Keywords
technologytruthprophecynwodronespandemicend timesufosfinancial collapsetechnocracyplaguebeast systempestilencepharmakeialockdownscovidfirst seal
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy