(Live with Elle) World Athletics Committee decision...agree or disagree

Yesterday the committee that oversee's world sports made a decision that transgender females are banned from participating in women's sports world wide!
THIS is a great thing! Here is why...
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.