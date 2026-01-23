BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

CHALLENGING THE CHURCH TO ENGAGE | 1-23-2026
Coach Dave LIVE
Coach Dave LIVECheckmark Icon
157 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
7 views • 21 hours ago

Show #2585


Show Notes:


Communion verses:

Romans 8:31-39 https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Romans%208%3A31-39%20&version=KJV

1 Corinthians 11:23-26 https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Romans%208%3A31-39%20&version=KJV

In My Life Lord: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e5bpU3hzMXs&list=RDe5bpU3hzMXs&start_radio=1

'Reprobate': https://webstersdictionary1828.com/Dictionary/reprobate

Matthew 7:21-23 https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=matt%207%3A21-23&version=KJV


Dave Daubenmire, a veteran 35 year high school football coach, was spurred to action when attacked and eventually sued by the ACLU in the late 1990’s for mixing prayer with his coaching. As a result of the experience, Coach heard the call to move out of coaching a high school team, to the job of coaching God’s team. PASS THE SALT was formed to encourage the Body of Christ to step into the cultural war. “For we wrestle not against flesh and blood…” PASS THE SALT is convinced that God has given the Body a window of opportunity to take our culture back.


Video Archive Site - https://CoachDaveLIVE.TV

Register for Events - https://coachdavelive.com/event

Support Coach's Ministry - https://coachdavelive.com/donate

Buy a Cross Hat or Shirt - https://coachdavelive.com/shop

Keywords
truthpass the saltcoach dave live
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The Decentralized Revolution: Reclaiming autonomy in the age of AI tyranny

The Decentralized Revolution: Reclaiming autonomy in the age of AI tyranny

Belle Carter
FDA recalls hundreds of products due to unsanitary conditions at Minnesota distribution center

FDA recalls hundreds of products due to unsanitary conditions at Minnesota distribution center

Laura Harris
The power of the small step: 10 Tiny tweaks for a healthier you

The power of the small step: 10 Tiny tweaks for a healthier you

Zoey Sky
The Great AI Heist: How Artificial Intelligence Is Cannibalizing Consumer Tech and Creating a Controlled Digital Future

The Great AI Heist: How Artificial Intelligence Is Cannibalizing Consumer Tech and Creating a Controlled Digital Future

Mike Adams
The Sound of Democracy Cracking: ICE&#8217;s Warrantless Assault on the Fourth Amendment

The Sound of Democracy Cracking: ICE’s Warrantless Assault on the Fourth Amendment

Garrison Vance
Ritter claims Trump &#8220;set up&#8221; allies, doomed secret Iran regime change plan

Ritter claims Trump “set up” allies, doomed secret Iran regime change plan

Cassie B.
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy