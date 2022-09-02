WTF Is Going On?? Well Find Out - And Prepare!

MIRRORED from Ivor Cummins

Aug 29, 2022

Okay guys due to popular demand, I've taken the time to explain what's coming - get ready! Documents discussed are below:

#1 (WEF and Netherlands):

https://twitter.com/LFCNewsMedia/status/1557725928532217857?s=20&t=UsZzuVCcQsB0aQKWE6um_A



https://d3n8a8pro7vhmx.cloudfront.net/fvd/pages/3704/attachments/original/1640101247/08cef06d-3025-4e20-883c-d1976c97fd57.pdf?1640101247



#2 (WTF is Going On):

https://alilybit.substack.com/p/what-the-fuck-is-going-on

