WTF Is Going On?? Well Find Out - And Prepare!

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MIRRORED from Ivor Cummins
Aug 29, 2022
Okay guys due to popular demand, I've taken the time to explain what's coming - get ready! Documents discussed are below:
#1 (WEF and Netherlands):
https://twitter.com/LFCNewsMedia/status/1557725928532217857?s=20&t=UsZzuVCcQsB0aQKWE6um_A
https://d3n8a8pro7vhmx.cloudfront.net/fvd/pages/3704/attachments/original/1640101247/08cef06d-3025-4e20-883c-d1976c97fd57.pdf?1640101247
#2 (WTF is Going On):