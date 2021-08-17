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Covid Jabs Have Been Tested&Proven To Be 100% Lethal-Spike Protein Is Bioweapon To Kill You!!!
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831 views • August 17, 2021
Dr. Abdul Alim Muhammad
Covid Jabs Have Been Tested&Proven To Be 100% Lethal-Spike Protein Is Bioweapon To Kill You!!!
Dr. Alim: “ When they tested the mRNA “vaccine”/technology, they first tested it in humanized mice & after 2 MONTHS, 100% of the mice had died.“
“If you translate mice lifespan into human lifespan terms, 2 Months of a mice’s life is TWO YEARS of a human’s life”
Covid Jabs Have Been Tested&Proven To Be 100% Lethal-Spike Protein Is Bioweapon To Kill You!!!
Dr. Alim: “ When they tested the mRNA “vaccine”/technology, they first tested it in humanized mice & after 2 MONTHS, 100% of the mice had died.“
“If you translate mice lifespan into human lifespan terms, 2 Months of a mice’s life is TWO YEARS of a human’s life”
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