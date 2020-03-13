It is time to remove the children from Alex Jones' home permanetly

The 4 kids are probably already 'recked but if there is a chance to save them from further harm, CPS should take them away immediately.

Two drunkard parents are a negative influence on kids no matter what christian camo they use.

Very sick household and it is not going to get any better with all the cowards and co-enablers with their heads in the sand protecting Alex Jones.



I concur with the Judge, were not taking his crap anymore, the gig is up!!



"State District Judge Lora Livingston on Wednesday ordered conspiracy theorist and Infowars host Alex Jones to undergo drug and alcohol testing by noon Thursday and to appear in court for a March 23 hearing on whether two of his children should be placed in the care of his ex wife.



Jones’ attorney David Minton said that his client, who was not present for the late afternoon hearing, had important meetings Thursday morning and asked if he could have until 5 p.m. to get the testing done.



“I’m guessing there is nothing more important than his kids,” Livingston said, insisting that the 10 panel hair follicle test for a broad array of drugs and an EtG Test for alcohol be done by the noon deadline.



Livingston issued the orders at a hearing on an emergency motion filed by Kelly Jones, Alex Jones’ ex wife and the mother of their three children. She seeks to have their two daughters, ages 12 and 15, removed from what she alleges is an unsafe situation in the home of her ex-husband and his second wife, Erika Wulff Jones, whom he married in 2017 and with whom he has another child.



“I want (Alex Jones and his wife) here in front of me on Monday morning, the 23rd,” said Livingston in her mostly empty third-floor courtroom in the Herman Marion Sweatt Travis County Courthouse.