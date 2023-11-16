Prepare for Changes with Grandfather Jon

We are living in unprecedented times. This era in which we are living may be an important topic in history classes for centuries, if we survive it all.

Arising out of the milieu of this adventure, expect major changes to get your attention soon. It would be wise to be prepared as much as possible for a period of financial interruption, supply chain disruption, economic transformation and/or power outage.

I recommend self-sufficiency and cooperation. Accumulate the items that can meet your needs in adverse circumstances, and coordinate preparedness plans and efforts with relatives, friends and neighbors.

~ Yeswise Education Service – https://yeswise.com/ – holistic learning modules:

health, poisons, survival, the conglomerate empire, holistic philosophy

~ program archives, notes, resources – https://awaremore.com/Programs

~ natural health items – https://reallywell.com





