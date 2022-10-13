NWCR's Removing the Liberal Blindfold - 10/13/2022

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The left keeps working on getting rid of law, and law abiding citizens by giving all of the rights afforded to anyone, to the criminals. It is no wonder the criminals are running amok in this nation now. The left has let them all know that there are no consequences ot their actions. And right now anyone who is going to vote for a Democrat in the coming weeks has NOT been watching.