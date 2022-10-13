Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
NWCR's Removing the Liberal Blindfold - 10/13/2022
8 views
channel image
Removing the Liberal Blindfold
Published a month ago |

The left keeps working on getting rid of law, and law abiding citizens by giving all of the rights afforded to anyone, to the criminals. It is no wonder the criminals are running amok in this nation now. The left has let them all know that there are no consequences ot their actions. And right now anyone who is going to vote for a Democrat in the coming weeks has NOT been watching.

Keywords
truthjusticeand the american way

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket