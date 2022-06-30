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The Advanced Universal Protection Program - Dr. Group's Antidote, Anti-Poison, Anti-Parasite, Anti-Nanobot, EMF & Cell Protection Protocol
Dr. Edward Group
Dr. Edward GroupCheckmark Icon
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4423 views • June 30, 2022
Exclusive clip from the June Q&A for members of The Global Healing Institute 

~ https://ghc.us/3NxjnNe 

This is an advanced, universal protocol created through the research I've been collecting over the last 2 years since leading on the COVID-19 task force. This is a simplistic, effective, and powerful detoxification program that offers you sovereignty over your own health, specifically regarding the issues we are dealing with today (blood clots, a 6000% increase in cancer rates, and other growing conditions like aids, hepatitis, autoimmune disorders, etc.)  


Become a member of The Global Healing Institute to attend these uncensored events where we share life-saving information ~ https://ghc.us/3NxjnNe 

__________________

Advanced Universal Protection Program

(Antidote, Anti-Poison, Anti-Parasite, Anti-Nanobot, EMF protection and Cellular Repair):

 

#1: Urotherapy:  The solution for all harmful organisms and poisons. Before you think this may be crazy or even gross, you must spend a few hours reading this book. “Your Own Perfect Medicine” by Martha Christie: https://urotherapyresearch.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/pdf/your-own-perfect-medicine-martha-christy.pdf 


Directions for use: First-morning urine. Wait 3 seconds after starting and then catch about 3-6 ounces mid stream. Drink straight or you can mix in fruit juice and drink. If this is too much for you to handle, start with putting 9-12 drops of your urine in your mouth, hold under the tongue for 1 minute and then swallow. Slowly work your way up to drinking 1-3 ounces of mid-stream urine every time you urinate throughout the day.

Must Watch: Great Videos On Urotherapy:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ud5ajT0yns4&t=460  

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DA_KhQGlBDI&t=1948s  

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hjGXmvkUqaI  

 

#2: Organic Nascent or Lugol's Iodine: 

Take 1000mcg 3x daily. Also rub 1 dropperful over the right lung and 1 dropperful over the left lung and apply 1 dropperful on both inner thighs 1x daily. 

Shop Organic on Global Healing ~ https://bit.ly/3npyaOZ 

 

#3: CDS / MMS (Chlorine Dioxide): 

Take as recommended online or as instructed on the label. For more information visit: https://andreaskalcker.com/en/ 

 

#4:  Ivermectin: 

Tablets:  6mg 2x daily   

Gel: Use the Dur-Vet horse gel: squeeze out about 1/2 inch and take 2x daily. You can order this on amazon.

 

#5: Supercharged C60 or C60: 

The supercharged C60 is 100x more powerful than regular C60: Take 2-3 capsules, 2x daily. 

Shop Organic on Global Healing ~ https://bit.ly/3ugeHUJ 


 #6: Cuprous Nicotinic Acid (CU1):  1 capsule (.9mg) 2x daily in the morning and evening. 

 

#7: Distilled Water: You must drink ¾ to 1 gallon of Distilled water each day when you are doing this program. Distilled water will leach and bind the inorganic or harmful toxins and poisons from your body. It will not leach organic minerals from your body. What we have been told about distilled water being bad for you is a lie.  Learn why distilled water should be the only water you drink - https://globalhealing.com/pages/distilledwaterbenefits  

_______________________

THE GLOBAL HEALING INSTITUTE  ➤➤ 


Member benefits:

--- Dr. Group’s 5 self-healing courses

--- Monthly Q&As to ask him anything

--- A private uncensored channel of healers sharing resources from around the world 

--- Private invites to wellness retreats and virtual summits

--- Annual guided water fast with the community to reset your body

--- X2 loyalty points and FREE Shipping on all Global Healing orders


BECOME A MEMBER ~ https://ghc.us/3NxjnNe 


––––––––––––––

ABOUT DR. GROUP ➤➤ 

Dr. Edward Group III, DC, NP, DACBN, DCBCN, and DABFM is the founder and CEO of Global Healing. He assumes a hands-on approach in producing new and advanced life-changing products and information to help you maintain a clean body and live a healthy lifestyle. It's the Global Healing mission to bring back good health, positive thinking, happiness, and love. 

https://DrGroup.com/ 

–––––––––––––

DISCLAIMER  ➤➤ 

The statements expressed by Dr. Group, Global Healing, and its partners are published for educational and informational purposes only and are not intended as a diagnosis, treatment, or as a substitute for professional medical advice.


Keywords
healthemfnatural healthhealingvaccine5gholisticconspiracymedicineparasiteswellnessroot causenaturopathicself healinganti parasitedr groupcovid 19how to healantidotehealth protocolanti-poisonediseasecell protection
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