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Episode 10 - The Patriot & Lama Show - Your Energy’s Divine Purpose
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On Episode 10 we talk about what you should be giving your energy to so you can move towards your divine purpose.
Most people today are giving their energy to the wrong things, which is holding them back from fulfilling their divine purpose, the reason they came into this world.
Jimmie Schwinn & Master Lama Rasaji have 80 years of experience combined on managing their energy to move towards their divine purpose and will share this knowledge with you.
So, make sure to watch this Episode.
At the end we will answer Questions so Do not Miss It!
Jimmie Schwinn (The Patriot) is the founder of My Patriots Network and Master Lama Rasaji (The Lama) is the founder of Circle of Life…
🌎 Connect with Patriots in Your Area at https://MyPatriotsNetwork.com
🙏 Get More Free Training from Master Lama Rasaji at https://Rasaji.com
Most people today are giving their energy to the wrong things, which is holding them back from fulfilling their divine purpose, the reason they came into this world.
Jimmie Schwinn & Master Lama Rasaji have 80 years of experience combined on managing their energy to move towards their divine purpose and will share this knowledge with you.
So, make sure to watch this Episode.
At the end we will answer Questions so Do not Miss It!
Jimmie Schwinn (The Patriot) is the founder of My Patriots Network and Master Lama Rasaji (The Lama) is the founder of Circle of Life…
🌎 Connect with Patriots in Your Area at https://MyPatriotsNetwork.com
🙏 Get More Free Training from Master Lama Rasaji at https://Rasaji.com
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