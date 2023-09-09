FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation: Psalm 103:18-22, Sabbath 20230909

FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation:

Psalm 103:18-22

Sabbath 7th Day Prayer, 20230909

O my Gracious, Almighty, and Heavenly Father! Hallowed be Your Blessed Name. Thank You for the Atoning Blood-Bought Union and Exemption Rights that Your Begotten SON, my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ granted me by His death on Calvary’s Cross and Resurrection.



Heavenly Father, Your Holy Spirit reminds me, through King David that:

18 To such as keep Your Covenant, and to those who remember Your Commandments to obey them.

19 You, Merciful Father have established Your Throne in Heaven, and Your Kingdom rules over all.

20 Heavenly Father, I join Your holy angels to bless You, who

excel in strength, who do Your Word, and heed the voice of Your Word.

21 Glorious Father, I humble myself with other Saints, all Your Hosts, and Ministers, who do Your pleasure.

22 Almighty Heavenly Father, all Your works bless You, in all places of Your dominion. Our souls bless You, LORD GOD ALMIGHTY!

Thank You Holy Father for Your daily Divine blessings. Also, thank You for granting my prayers in the Blessed Name and Righteousness of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! (Psalm 103:18-22, personalized, NKJV).

* * * *

Note:



