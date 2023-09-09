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FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation: Psalm 103:18-22, Sabbath 20230909
First Century Gospel Church HQ
First Century Gospel Church HQ
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7 views • September 09, 2023

FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation:

Psalm 103:18-22

Sabbath 7th Day Prayer, 20230909

O my Gracious, Almighty, and Heavenly Father! Hallowed be Your Blessed Name. Thank You for the Atoning Blood-Bought Union and Exemption Rights that Your Begotten SON, my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ granted me by His death on Calvary’s Cross and Resurrection.

Heavenly Father, Your Holy Spirit reminds me, through King David that:

18 To such as keep Your Covenant, and to those who remember Your Commandments to obey them.

19 You, Merciful Father have established Your Throne in Heaven, and Your Kingdom rules over all.

20 Heavenly Father, I join Your holy angels to bless You, who
excel in strength, who do Your Word, and heed the voice of Your Word.

21 Glorious Father, I humble myself with other Saints, all Your Hosts, and Ministers, who do Your pleasure.

22 Almighty Heavenly Father, all Your works bless You, in all places of Your dominion. Our souls bless You, LORD GOD ALMIGHTY!

Thank You Holy Father for Your daily Divine blessings. Also, thank You for granting my prayers in the Blessed Name and Righteousness of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! (Psalm 103:18-22, personalized, NKJV).

* * * *

Note:

We pray that GOD’s Holy Spirit will inspire you to worship with your local Church or with us at First Century Gospel Church online.

Please invite your family and friends to hear GOD's Gospel with Pastor Joshua Sampong at FCG Church on: Join conversation - or watch recordings at: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/fcgchurch or view at www.FCGCHURCHES.org.


You are invited to worship our LORD Jesus Christ with us in person in Vienna, VA (address below), or via: Skype link:

Please, click on the link below to worship with us: https://join.skype.com/sxCeSwHdrdr3 Thank you, with spiritual and physical holy living blessings to you IN Christ Jesus, Amen!

.FCG Church Sabbath/Saturday Service, Mid-Week Expository & Prayers, LORD Willing: Every Sabbath/Saturday @ 10:30 AM-12:30 PM:

Service at 8300 Boone Blvd., Suite 830, Vienna, VA 22182 and via Skype

Every Wed: @ 8:30 PM-10:00 PM: Scriptures Study - via Skype only Pastor Joshua Sampong FCG Church (Vienna/Fairfax, VA and Trenton, NJ) [email protected]

Keywords
fatherheavenangelchristjesuskingdomministerwordholypraiseworshipsoullordobeycovenantvoicepleasuresaintblessdominionthroneheedfcgcfirst century gospel church
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