BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

TCR#1167 STEVEN D KELLEY #480 MAR-26-2026 Amageddon, Boots On The Ground
SDKelley Rambo Kitten
SDKelley Rambo Kitten
42 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
47 views • 3 days ago

https://hauteliving.com/2009/05/the-great-gordon-getty/5255/

“Bill Newsom was a high school chum from Saint Ignatius,” Gordon explains. “Bill was-and is-a gregarious guy with lots and lots of friends; people gravitate to Bill. He and I were close friends all our lives, so his family became sort of my surrogate family-his father, mother, and siblings. Their house was my home away from home.”

The proof giving me the belief

Steven is correct about

The Getty Bunker

It's not the remote viewing that makes it real in my mind.

It's the fact that it makes just so much fucking sense.

In our 3D world, there it is

It checks all the boxes.

□ Location, Location, Location

□ Security

□ Tram

□ Huge parking

□ Helicopter traffick ready

□ Cactus Garden turret

□ Ease of access

□ Above tsunami level

□ Mega Wealth

□ All the money in the world

□ Disney / Hollywood

□ Masons

□ Satanists

□ Elites live all around it

□ Hollywood

□ Sex, drugs & rock 'n roll

□ Playboy mansion

□ Diddy

□ Space X - US Space Force

□ Vandenberg

□ Ocean access

□ Malibu off shore anomaly

□ Decades of UFO activity right off shore and in the Santa Monica Mountains

□ LA Harbor shipping containers

□ Islands near by

□ Years of missing children

□ Military bases in any direction you draw a line

□ Under a major metropolis

□ Los Angeles, California

□ Long history of prohibition and Hollywood tunneling

□ Underground oil mapping

□ Chinese railroad tunnelers

□ Best weather in the world

□ Conservator's stories

□ Portals

□ Chabad centers all around it

□ Skirbal Center

□ UCLA

□ LAX International Airport

□ HOLLYWOOD Satanists that talk about the Getty Bunker


To me this is better proof than an Astral viewer or an easily faked "leaked" A.I. video or pic.

Or, an MK Ultra mind fucked witness.

https://t.me/OfficialOccupyTheGettyPage


Keywords
hollywoodsatanistsdisneyus space forcekelleyvandenbergsteven dthe getty bunkerplayboy mansionmalibu off shore anomalysanta monica mountains
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The Last Line of Defense: The role of sheriffs in protecting liberty against federal tyranny

The Last Line of Defense: The role of sheriffs in protecting liberty against federal tyranny

Kevin Hughes
Trump Administration Proposes $1.5 Trillion Military Spending Increase for 2027

Trump Administration Proposes $1.5 Trillion Military Spending Increase for 2027

Garrison Vance
The Fourth Turning: Chaos, collapse and the elite&#8217;s accelerated agenda

The Fourth Turning: Chaos, collapse and the elite’s accelerated agenda

Patrick Lewis
Iranian Leader Warns of Prolonged Conflict Ahead of Trump Address

Iranian Leader Warns of Prolonged Conflict Ahead of Trump Address

Garrison Vance
A Weekend of Lies: The Truth Behind Trump&#8217;s &#8216;Pilot Rescue&#8217; and the Catastrophic Uranium Grab That Failed

A Weekend of Lies: The Truth Behind Trump’s ‘Pilot Rescue’ and the Catastrophic Uranium Grab That Failed

Mike Adams
Gullibility Is Stupidity: My Plea to Think for Yourself in an Age of Official Deception

Gullibility Is Stupidity: My Plea to Think for Yourself in an Age of Official Deception

Mike Adams
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy