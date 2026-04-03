TCR#1167 STEVEN D KELLEY #480 MAR-26-2026 Amageddon, Boots On The Ground

https://hauteliving.com/2009/05/the-great-gordon-getty/5255/

“Bill Newsom was a high school chum from Saint Ignatius,” Gordon explains. “Bill was-and is-a gregarious guy with lots and lots of friends; people gravitate to Bill. He and I were close friends all our lives, so his family became sort of my surrogate family-his father, mother, and siblings. Their house was my home away from home.”

The proof giving me the belief

Steven is correct about

The Getty Bunker

It's not the remote viewing that makes it real in my mind.

It's the fact that it makes just so much fucking sense.

In our 3D world, there it is

It checks all the boxes.

□ Location, Location, Location

□ Security

□ Tram

□ Huge parking

□ Helicopter traffick ready

□ Cactus Garden turret

□ Ease of access

□ Above tsunami level

□ Mega Wealth

□ All the money in the world

□ Disney / Hollywood

□ Masons

□ Satanists

□ Elites live all around it

□ Hollywood

□ Sex, drugs & rock 'n roll

□ Playboy mansion

□ Diddy

□ Space X - US Space Force

□ Vandenberg

□ Ocean access

□ Malibu off shore anomaly

□ Decades of UFO activity right off shore and in the Santa Monica Mountains

□ LA Harbor shipping containers

□ Islands near by

□ Years of missing children

□ Military bases in any direction you draw a line

□ Under a major metropolis

□ Los Angeles, California

□ Long history of prohibition and Hollywood tunneling

□ Underground oil mapping

□ Chinese railroad tunnelers

□ Best weather in the world

□ Conservator's stories

□ Portals

□ Chabad centers all around it

□ Skirbal Center

□ UCLA

□ LAX International Airport

□ HOLLYWOOD Satanists that talk about the Getty Bunker





To me this is better proof than an Astral viewer or an easily faked "leaked" A.I. video or pic.

Or, an MK Ultra mind fucked witness.

https://t.me/OfficialOccupyTheGettyPage



