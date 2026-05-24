There is no peace, Kiev struck overnight.

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Early this morning in Kiev Ukraine, Russia retaliated for recent NATO/Ukraine strikes in Moscow, with hypersonic missiles and ballistic missiles. With Trump saying peace with Iran possibly but still alot of military hardware in the area, its unlikely he will not attack soon. Jesus, Yeshua, who died on the tree on the cross, who rose on the third day and by his blood, all who repent and believe, have full remission of sins and eternal life.