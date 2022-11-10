John-Henry Westen Show
Nov 10, 2022
Most of us will only experience death once, but not Paul Zuccarelli. A formerly lukewarm Christian, Paul died twice at the Mayo clinic and felt himself drawn into the presence of God. What transpired next was truly miraculous. Join John-Henry Westen as he discusses with Paul and his wife the events that unfolded, the bishop's blessing that Paul credits to his miraculous recovery, and Paul's newfound faith and desire to live solely for Christ, both now and in eternity.
CLICK HERE TO INVEST IN LIFESITE'S PRECIOUS METALS PARTNERSHIP: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews
To help LifeSite continue sharing videos on important and vital topics, consider donating here: https://give.lifesitenews.com/sustainlife?utm_source=Rumble_Paul_Zuccarelli_110922
Sign-up for LifeSite's video newsletter here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/subscribe/
Sign-up for LifeSite's email newsletter so you’ll never miss a beat: https://www.lifesitenews.com/ajax/subscribe?utm_source=Rumble_Paul_Zuccarelli_110922
Follow LifeSite on social media: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews
Follow John-Henry Westen on social media: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1t0r3y-dead-for-2-hours-man-returns-having-seen-glorious-white-light.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.