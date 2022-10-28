Create New Account
Wochenblick: Du bist Verschwörungstheoretiker? Herzlichen Glückwunsch❤️❗️
Neustart 2023🙏
Published a month ago |

Quelle: https://t.me/elsamittmannsgruber

AUF YOUTUBE wieder SOFORT GELÖSCHT!! SCHON WIEDER ZU VIEL WAHRHEIT‼️‼️‼️

Sind Sie ein Verschwörungstheoretiker? Dann hoffe ich, dass Sie stolz darauf sind! Denn die sogenannten Verschwörungstheoretiker sind sehr häufig einfach nur Realisten, die sich trauen, offensichtliche Zusammenhänge zu sehen, die andere ignorieren. Das erfordert Kraft und Mut. Man bezahlt einen hohen Preis, sobald man sich auf Wahrheitsfindung begibt. Diesen ist der Großteil nicht bereit, zu bezahlen. Aber warum?

Keywords
wahrheiterwachenluegeschlafen

