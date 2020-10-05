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FDA FINALLY RELEASES MERCURY WARNING
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195 views • October 05, 2020
FDA FINALLY RELEASES MERCURY WARNING
A hundred years after dentists started using mercury in dental fillings, the FDA has finally decided “certain high-risk groups” should avoid the dental amalgam because of “harmful health effects.” Some are even calling for a complete abolishment of the archaic practice, which is missing proper safety science, while thousands of peer-reviewed articles support ending its use.
#MercuryFillings #FDA #HighRisk #Dangerous #Pregnant #Moms #Children
A hundred years after dentists started using mercury in dental fillings, the FDA has finally decided “certain high-risk groups” should avoid the dental amalgam because of “harmful health effects.” Some are even calling for a complete abolishment of the archaic practice, which is missing proper safety science, while thousands of peer-reviewed articles support ending its use.
#MercuryFillings #FDA #HighRisk #Dangerous #Pregnant #Moms #Children
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