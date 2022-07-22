Imaginary vs Real Dangers: Patrick Henry's Anti-Federalist Speech No. 4

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In his 4th speech during the Virginia Ratifying Convention, Patrick Henry made the case that the constitution was being sold as a response to dangers that didn’t truly exist - but instead created an even greater one, consolidation.
Path to Liberty, Fast Friday Edition: July 22, 2022
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