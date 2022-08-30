US-China Talks on Delistings Advance With China Told Firms to Bring Reports of Inspections to Hong Kong

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https://gnews.org/post/p1ev05235
08/25/2022 Bloomberg News: Chinese regulators have instructed major auditing firms to bring audit papers to Hong Kong to be reviewed by the PCAOB(The US Public Company Accounting Oversight Board). The list of potential Chinese delistings compiled by the SEC has grown by over 200. Many of the large state-owned companies in Communist China such as China Life, PetroChina and Sinopec are facing delisting