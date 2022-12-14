Depravity Mainstreamed

Modern Society Is Incentivizing Depravity
* Why are we mainstreaming this behavior?
* Children are being targeted with deceptive messaging.
* Critiquing libs is always an ‘incitement to violence’.
* [Bidan]’s non-binary klepto finally fired.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
The Ingraham Angle | 12 December 2022
